From The Heart Of Our Nation Celebration - From The Heart Of Our Nation: A Celebration
Published 17 December 2022, 2:35 am
On 12 December 2022, NITV celebrates 10 years since it launched free-to-air and began beaming into every Australian household as part of the SBS network. To mark the occasion, NITV will present a special live broadcast event at Uluru, From the Heart of Our Nation, A Celebration from 7.30pm on NITV and SBS. This live music concert features a line-up of some of Australia’s best Indigenous artists, who will come together to perform in celebration of the strength, resilience and talent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and usher in another decade of Blak excellence. The event will be hosted by Wiradjuri man, Luke Carroll (Big Mob Brekky, Play School, Redfern Now) and Whadjuk Noongar woman Narelda Jacobs (The Point, Studio 10) live from inside Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park at the foothills of Uluru with support from the Anangu and the community of Mutijulu.
