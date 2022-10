Available Soon

Australia Burns: Silence of the Land

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment

1h 15m 2021 English

Available in 6 days Watch from 10:55am on Sunday 6 November

A chronicle of the devastating 2019-20 Australian bushfires, examining their effect on the ecosystem and wildlife, while considering the influence of climate change.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Director : Shane McLachlan Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts