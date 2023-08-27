Coming Soon

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Drama, Adventure, Fantasy, Film
1h 30m2012English
Available in 3 days
27 Aug at 2:10pm

The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
USA
Director:
Benh Zeitlin
Cast:
Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry, Levy Easterly, Lowell Landes, Pamela Harper, Gina Montana, Nicholas Clark, Jovan Hathaway
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS