Available Soon

Black Sheep

Horror, Comedy, Film, Horror

1h 23m 2006 English

Available in 5 days Watch from 12:35pm on Tuesday 25 April

Madness ensues when a sheep-fearing man tries to stop his evil brother's genetically-altered flock from turning New Zealanders into undead, woolly killers.

Countries : New Zealand, South Korea Director : Jonathan King Cast : Nathan Meister, Danielle Mason, Peter Feeney, Tammy Davis, Oliver Driver, Glenis Levestam, Tandi Wright, Matthew Chamberlain, Jono Manks, Kevin McTurk, Mick Rose Advice : Horror or supernatural themes, Violence