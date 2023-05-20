Available Soon

Blair Witch

Horror, Thriller, Film

1h 30m 2016 English

Available in 1 day Watch from 1:15pm tomorrow

A young man and his friends explore the Black Hills Forest in Maryland, believed to be inhabited by the Blair Witch, to uncover the mystery surrounding his missing sister.

Subtitles : English Country : United States Director : Adam Wingard Cast : James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez, Corbin Reid, Brandon Scott, Wes Robinson, Valorie Curry Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Horror or supernatural themes, Violence