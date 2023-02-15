Available Soon
Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes
Documentary, Music, Factual, History
1h 27m2018English
The history of the Blue Notes Records, which is the pioneering label that showcased some of the finest jazz artists in the 20th and 21st centuries.
Country:
Switzerland
Director:
Sophie Huber
Cast:
Don Was, Wayne Shorter, Kendrick Lamar, Norah Jones, Derrick Hodge, Herbie Hancock, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Ambrose Akinmusire
Advice:
Coarse language