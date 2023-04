Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away

1h 27m 2021 English

Buddy Guy overcomes humble beginnings sharecropping in the 1940s to become a legendary blues guitarist who influences countless musicians, including Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton.

Country : United States Director : Devin Chanda Cast : Buddy Guy, John Mayer, Carlos Santana Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts