Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Documentary, Music, Jazz, Factual, Entertainment
1h 36m2016English
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
1h 35m

The life and work of legendary jazz musician John Coltrane, including commentary from Denzel Washington, Carlos Santana, Common, Cornell West, Bill Clinton and others.

Country:
United States
Director:
John Scheinfeld
Cast:
Denzel Washington, Bill Clinton, Common, John Densmore, Benny Golson, Wynton Marsalis, Kamasi Washington, Carlos Santana, Sonny Rollins, Ashley Kahn
Advice:
Drug references and/or drug use
