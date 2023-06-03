Available Soon

Deep Blue Sea

Science fiction, Film, Thriller

1h 45m 1999 English

A marine biologist and her staff become the prey of scientifically altered sharks with a hunger for human flesh.

Country : United States of America Director : Renny Harlin Cast : Thomas Jane, Saffron Burrows, Samuel L. Jackson, Jacqueline McKenzie, Michael Rapaport, Stellan Skarsgård, LL Cool J, Aida Turturro, Daniel Bahimo Rey Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence