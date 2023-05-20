Available Soon

Furry Vengeance

Children, Comedy, Film, Family

1h 28m 2010 English

Available in 3 days Watch from 3:20am on Saturday 20 May

A real estate developer's new housing sub-division, deep in the Oregon wilderness, faces some unusual opposition from a set of local woodland creatures who do not want their homes disturbed.

Subtitles : English Country : United States Director : Roger Kumble Cast : Brendan Fraser, Brooke Shields, Matt Prokop, Ken Jeong, Angela Kinsey, Skyler Samuels, Toby Huss, Wallace Shawn, Ricky Garcia, Jim Norton, Patrice O'Neal, Samantha Bee, Billy Bush, Alice Drummond, Alexander Chance Advice : Violence