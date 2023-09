Get Santa

Film, Comedy, Children, Holiday

1h 39m 2014 English Expires in 2 weeks

After crash-landing his sleigh, Santa enlists the help of a father and son to help find his reindeer and save Christmas.

Play Get Santa 1h 38m

Subtitles : English Countries : UK, USA Director : Christopher Smith Cast : Jim Broadbent, Rafe Spall, Warwick Davis, Kit Connor, Nonso Anozie, Jodie Whittaker, Ewen Bremner, Stephen Graham, Joanna Scanlan Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence