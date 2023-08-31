Gran Torino

A disgruntled Korean War veteran, Walt Kowalski is openly prejudiced, and doesn't hold back when a family of Hmong people move into his increasingly multicultural neighbourhood.

English
USA
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley, Bee Vang, Ahney Her, Brian Haley, Geraldine Hughes, Dreama Walker, Brian Howe, John Carroll Lynch, William Hill, Brooke Chia Thao, Chee Thao, Choua Kue, Scott Eastwood, Xia Soua Chang
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence
