Gran Torino

Drama, Film

1h 52m 2008 English Expires in 1 week

A disgruntled Korean War veteran, Walt Kowalski is openly prejudiced, and doesn't hold back when a family of Hmong people move into his increasingly multicultural neighbourhood.

Subtitles : English Country : USA Director : Clint Eastwood Cast : Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley, Bee Vang, Ahney Her, Brian Haley, Geraldine Hughes, Dreama Walker, Brian Howe, John Carroll Lynch, William Hill, Brooke Chia Thao, Chee Thao, Choua Kue, Scott Eastwood, Xia Soua Chang Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence