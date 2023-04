Available Soon

Hate Rising

Documentary, Factual, Politics & Current Affairs

48m 2016 English

Journalist Jorge Ramos is given access to Neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan, and other movements whose hateful rhetoric is on the rise.

Country : United States Director : Catherine Tambini Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts