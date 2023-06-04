Available Soon
Hostile
Documentary, Factual, Politics & Current Affairs
1h 34m2022English
A stark look at the UK's complicated relationship with its migrant communities, focusing on the impact of the evolving hostile environment policies that make living conditions so difficult for migrants that they voluntarily leave the country.
Country:
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Director:
Sonita Gale
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence