Hostile

Documentary, Factual, Politics & Current Affairs

1h 34m 2022 English

A stark look at the UK's complicated relationship with its migrant communities, focusing on the impact of the evolving hostile environment policies that make living conditions so difficult for migrants that they voluntarily leave the country.

Country : United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Director : Sonita Gale Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence