Meggie discovers that her father has the ability to bring literary characters to life by reading aloud, but when he unleashes a series of evil fantasy villains from the story Inkheart, the two must try to get them back into the book.

Countries:
United States, United Kingdom, Germany
Director:
Iain Softley
Cast:
Brendan Fraser, Paul Bettany, Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent, Andy Serkis, Sienna Guillory, Eliza Bennett, Rafi Gavron, Jennifer Connelly, Matt King, Steve Speirs, Jamie Foreman, Mirabel O'Keefe, Lesley Sharp, John Thomson, Roger Allam
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes, Coarse language, Violence
