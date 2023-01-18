Available Soon

Inna De Yard

Documentary, Music, Reggae, Factual, Culture & Society
1h 35m2019English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 12:15pm on Wednesday 18 January

Capturing the ongoing relevance of reggae and its social values, and the music's passion to revitalise an older generation while passing it on to younger listeners.

Country:
France
Director:
Peter Webber
Cast:
Kiddus I., Ken Boothe, Var, Judy Mowatt, Bo Pee, Kush McAnuff, K.U.S.H., Jah9
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Drug references and/or drug use, Coarse language
