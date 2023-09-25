Coming Soon
Jindabyne
Drama, Film
1h 59m2006English
An Irishman, living in the town of Jindabyne, is on a fishing trip with three other men when they discover the body of a murdered girl in the river. However, they continue fishing and report their gruesome find days later.
Available in 3 days
25 Sep at 2:40pm
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Director:
Ray Lawrence
Cast:
Laura Linney, Gabriel Byrne, Deborra-Lee Furness, John Howard, Leah Purcell, Stelios Yiakmis, Simon Stone, Sean Rees-Wemyss, Eva Lazzaro, Chris Haywood, Alice Garner, Betty Lucas, Mala Ghedia
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Nudity, Violence