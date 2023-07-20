Kiwi Christmas
Holiday, Comedy, Film, Family
1h 26m2017EnglishExpires in 3 weeks
Santa gets sick of the materialism surrounding Christmas and runs away to New Zealand, but two children quickly discover who he is.
Country:
New Zealand
Director:
Tony Simpson
Cast:
Kari Väänänen, Luca Andrews, June Bishop, Samuel Clark, Andreea Cristache, Brendon Cunningham, Laura Daniel, Wesley Dowdell, George Ferrier, Nigel Godfrey, Susan Haldane, Will Hall, Xavier Horan, Steven Howlett, Troy Kingi, Vanessa Wells, Ian Mune, Ravi Narayan, Chris Parker, Barry Te Hira, Sia Trokenheim