Let the Fire Burn

Docudrama, Thriller, Factual, Culture & Society

1h 32m 2012 English

Play Let the Fire Burn 1h 32m

A history of the conflict of the City of Philadelphia and the Black Liberation organisation, which led to intolerance, prejudice and acts of violence.

Country : United States Director : Jason Osder Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence