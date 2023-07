Available Soon

Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story

Documentary, Historical drama, Factual, History

1h 28m 2018 English

Available in 2 days Watch from 7:25am on Sunday 9 July

In 1955, when racial segregation is rampant in the South, two groups of 12-year-old boys step onto a baseball field in an act of cultural defiance.

Country : USA Director : Jon Strong Cast : Hank Aaron, Andrew Young, Cal Ripken, Davey Johnson Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language