Available Soon

Lynching Postcards: 'Token of a Great Day'

Documentary, Factual, History

15m 2021 English

Available in 4 days Watch from 2:05am on Thursday 25 May

A chilling reflection examining the horrific history of lynchings as cultural events and celebrations that included souvenirs and postcards.

Country : United States Director : Christine Turner Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence