Available Soon

Episode 17

Dance, Education, Children, Childrens

25m 2012 English

Available in 3 days Watch from 11:10pm on Friday 23 September

Naomi and Brothablack welcome guest dancer Ghenoa Gela, as she demonstrates some of her favourite routines with Medika, Cecilia, Rarriwuy and Juanita at Carriageworks in Sydney.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts