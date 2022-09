Available Soon

Episode 19

Children, Dance, Childrens, Education

24m 2012 English

Available in 5 days Watch from 11:10pm on Sunday 25 September

The team head to the Block in Redfern, NSW, to see the Redfern City Rockers combine hip hop and traditional moves in a performance for the local community.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts