Coming Soon

My Life as a Zucchini

Animated, Comedy drama, Film, Comedy
1h 4m2016French

After losing his mother, a young boy is befriended by a police officer and sent to a foster home with other orphans his age. With the help of his new friends, he begins to trust and love again.

Available in 4 days
3 Nov at 9:45am
Countries:
Switzerland, France
Director:
Claude Barras
Cast:
Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Elliot Page, Amy Sedaris, Clara Young, Erick Abbate, Ness Krell, Romy Beckman, Barry Mitchell, Finn Robbins, Olivia Bucknor, Susan Blakeslee
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Sexual references and/or sex scenes
