Coming Soon

Nadia: A Stolen Life

Documentary, Biography, Factual, Culture & Society

1h 26m 2021 English

Available in 2 weeks 30 Aug at 1:00pm

The story of Nadia Nadim, a young Afghan girl who took refuge in Denmark following the execution of her father by the Taliban. Now, Nadia is an international football star.

Languages : English, Danish, French Subtitles : English Country : France Director : Anissa Bonnefont Cast : Nadia Nadim, Michael Kallbäck Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence