Coming Soon
Nadia: A Stolen Life
Documentary, Biography, Factual, Culture & Society
1h 26m2021English
Available in 2 weeks
30 Aug at 1:00pm
The story of Nadia Nadim, a young Afghan girl who took refuge in Denmark following the execution of her father by the Taliban. Now, Nadia is an international football star.
Languages:
English, Danish, French
Subtitles:
English
Country:
France
Director:
Anissa Bonnefont
Cast:
Nadia Nadim, Michael Kallbäck
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence