Oranges and Sunshine

Historical drama, Film, Drama

1h 41m 2010 English

Margaret Humphreys, a social worker from Nottingham, uncovers one of the most significant social scandals of recent times in 1986: the deportation of thousands of children in care from the UK to Australia.

Subtitles : English Countries : Australia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Director : Jim Loach Cast : Emily Watson, David Wenham, Hugo Weaving, Richard Dillane, Lorraine Ashbourne, Kate Rutter, Greg Stone, Tara Morice, Stuart Wolfenden Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language