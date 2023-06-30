Available Soon

Peeples

Romantic comedy, Film, Comedy

1h 31m 2013 English

Available in 4 days Watch from 1:20pm on Friday 30 June

A man's plan to propose to his girlfriend goes hilariously awry when he becomes entangled in a web of white lies and comic dysfunction with her upper-crust family.

Country : USA Director : Tina Gordon Chism Cast : Craig Robinson, Kerry Washington, David Alan Grier, S. Epatha Merkerson, Tyler James Williams, Melvin Van Peebles, Diahann Carroll, Malcolm Barrett, Kali Hawk, Ana Gasteyer, Kimrie Lewis-Davis Advice : Coarse language, Sexual references and/or sex scenes