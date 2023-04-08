Available Soon

Pet Sematary

Horror, Thriller, Film, Horror
1h 39m1989English
Available in 3 days
Watch from 1:25pm on Saturday 8 April

When a family's pet cat is killed, they manage to resurrect the animal by placing it in an Indian burial ground which is believed to revive the dead. In doing so, they create a monster.

Country:
United States
Director:
Mary Lambert
Cast:
Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne, Denise Crosby, Brad Greenquist, Michael Lombard, Blaze Berdahl, Miko Hughes, Susan Blommaert
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes, Violence
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS