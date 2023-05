Available Soon

Pound Puppies and the Legend of Big Paw

Animated, Children, Fantasy, Film, Animation

1h 15m 1988 English

Available in 2 weeks Watch from 3:10am on Saturday 10 June

The pups journey through time to restore a mystical artefact that allows them to communicate with children.

Country : United States Director : Pierre DeCelles Cast : Greg Berg, Ruth Buzzi, Nancy Cartwright, Cathy Cavadini, Ryan Davis, Joe Deidio, Ashley Hall, Brennan Howard, Janice Kawaye, Tony Longo, George Rose