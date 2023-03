Precious

Drama, Film, Drama

1h 50m 2009 English Expires in 3 weeks

Play Precious 1h 50m

Abused and pregnant with her second child, a Harlem teen enrols in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life.

Subtitles : English Country : United States Director : Lee Daniels Cast : Gabourey Sidibe, Mo'Nique, Paula Patton, Lenny Kravitz, Mariah Carey, Sherri Shepherd, Xosha Roquemore, Chyna Layne Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language