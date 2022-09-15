Available Soon
Resurrecting the Champ
Drama
1h 48m2007English
Available in 14 hours 3 minutes
Watch from 1:25pm today
A troubled reporter sees a chance to save his struggling career with a story about a former boxer who is living homeless in Denver.
Country:
United States
Director:
Rod Lurie
Cast:
Samuel L. Jackson, Josh Hartnett, Kathryn Morris, Alan Alda, Teri Hatcher, Rachel Nichols, David Paymer, Harry Lennix, Peter Coyote, Dakota Goyo
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence