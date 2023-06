Available Soon

Sing, Freetown

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

1h 35m 2021 English

Available in 8 hours 44 minutes Watch from 12:50pm today

Two friends from one of the world's poorest countries, Sierra Leone, go on a journey to stage the most ambitious play in the nation's history. However, things do not all go to plan.

Country : United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Director : Clive Patterson Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence