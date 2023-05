Supremacy

Drama, Thriller, Film, Thriller

1h 46m 2014 English

Play Supremacy 1h 46m

After a fugitive white supremacist takes him and his family hostage, a black man uses their common background as ex-cons to try to convince his captor not to kill his loved ones.

Country : United States Director : Deon Taylor Cast : Danny Glover, Joe Anderson, Dawn Olivieri, Derek Luke, Evan Ross, Lela Rochon, Robin Bobeau, Anson Mount, Nick Chinlund, Sean McGowan Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence