The Case of the Three Sided Dream

Documentary, Biography, Music, Factual, Biography

1h 24m 2013 English

An exploration of the phenomenal life of multi-instrumentalist Rahsaan Roland Kirk, who went from blind infant, to child prodigy, to adult visionary, to political activist, and showman.

Country : United States Director : Adam Kahan Cast : Steve Turre, Rahn Burton, Akua Dixon