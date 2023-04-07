Available Soon

The Descent: Part 2

Film, Horror, Thriller, Horror
1h 30m2009English
Available in 2 days
Watch from 2:35pm on Friday 7 April

After the nightmarish potholing trip that killed her companions, survivor Sarah is forced to revisit the caves inhabited by terrifying cannibalistic creatures.

Country:
United Kingdom
Director:
Jon Harris
Cast:
Shauna Macdonald, Krysten Cummings, Gavan O'Herlihy, Douglas Hodge, Josh Dallas, Anna Skellern, Doug Ballard, Josh Cole
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes, Violence
