The Descent: Part 2

Film, Horror, Thriller, Horror

1h 30m 2009 English

After the nightmarish potholing trip that killed her companions, survivor Sarah is forced to revisit the caves inhabited by terrifying cannibalistic creatures.

Country : United Kingdom Director : Jon Harris Cast : Shauna Macdonald, Krysten Cummings, Gavan O'Herlihy, Douglas Hodge, Josh Dallas, Anna Skellern, Doug Ballard, Josh Cole Advice : Horror or supernatural themes, Violence