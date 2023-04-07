Available Soon

The Descent

1h 36m2005English
A caving expedition goes horribly wrong for a group of female friends when they get trapped by rockfall. Friendships sour and paranoia increases as they are pursued by a strange breed of bloodthirsty predators.

Country:
United Kingdom
Director:
Neil Marshall
Cast:
Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza, Alex Reid, Saskia Mulder, Nora Jane Noone, MyAnna Buring, Oliver Milburn, Molly Kayll
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes, Violence
