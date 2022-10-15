Available Soon

The Fourth Kind

Science Fiction, Film, Thriller
1h 35m2009English
During videotaped sessions with her patients, a psychologist in Alaska uncovers disturbing evidence of alien abductions.

United States
Olatunde Osunsanmi
Milla Jovovich, Will Patton, Elias Koteas, Corey Johnson, Enzo Cilenti, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Alisha Seaton, Daphne Alexander, Mia McKenna-Bruce
Horror or supernatural themes, Violence
