The Fourth Kind

Science Fiction, Film, Thriller

1h 35m 2009 English

During videotaped sessions with her patients, a psychologist in Alaska uncovers disturbing evidence of alien abductions.

Country : United States Director : Olatunde Osunsanmi Cast : Milla Jovovich, Will Patton, Elias Koteas, Corey Johnson, Enzo Cilenti, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Alisha Seaton, Daphne Alexander, Mia McKenna-Bruce Advice : Horror or supernatural themes, Violence