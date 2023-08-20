Coming Soon

The Last of the Mohicans

Historical drama, Adventure, War, Romance, Film, Action Adventure
1h 48m1992English
Available in 4 days
20 Aug at 2:20pm

Hawkeye, a white man raised by Mohicans, sides with the British during the French and Indian Wars of the 1750s and risks his life to escort two young women to Fort William Henry.

Country:
USA
Director:
Michael Mann
Cast:
Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe, Russell Means, Eric Schweig, Jodhi May, Steven Waddington, Wes Studi, Maurice Roëves, Patrice Chéreau
Advice:
Violence
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS