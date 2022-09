The Map to Paradise

Documentary, Factual, Factual / Nature & Environment

53m 2018 English Expires in 1 week

Play The Map to Paradise 52m

A spectacularly beautiful tale full of adventures about the birth of the global movement to protect the sea. From underwater ice worlds to gleaming coral sanctuaries, discover what it takes to bring about positive change.

Country : Australia Director : Danielle Ryan Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts