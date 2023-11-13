Coming Soon
The Pursuit of Happyness
Drama, Film, Biography
1h 53m2006English
A single father and his young son endure many hardships as the father struggles to provide a better future for both of them.
Available in 4 days
13 Nov at 1:05pm
Subtitles:
English
Country:
USA
Director:
Gabriele Muccino
Cast:
Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Thandiwe Newton, Brian Howe, James Karen, Dan Castellaneta, Kurt Fuller, Takayo Fischer, Kevin West, Domenic Bove, Scott Klace, Mark Christopher Lawrence, Maurice Sherbanee
Advice:
Coarse Language