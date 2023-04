Available Soon

Tupaia's Endeavour

Documentary, Factual, History

1h 59m 2020 English

Available in 4 days Watch from 1:15pm on Monday 1 May

Explores the history of Tahitian high priest and navigator Tupaia as he journeyed on Cook's HMS Endeavour.

Country : New Zealand Director : Lala Rolls Cast : Kirk Torrance, Michel Tuffery, Paora Tapsell Advice : Coarse language