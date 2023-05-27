Available Soon
Unaccompanied Minors
Children, Holiday, Comedy, Film, Comedy
1h 27m2006English
Five youths find themselves stranded in an airport during a Christmas Eve blizzard. Taking the opportunity to have a little fun, the kids wreak havoc on the terminal.
Country:
United States
Director:
Paul Feig
Cast:
Dyllan Christopher, Tyler James Williams, Gia Mantegna, Quinn Shephard, Wilmer Valderrama, Lewis Black, Brett Kelly, Paget Brewster, Rob Corddry, Dominique Saldaña
Advice:
Violence