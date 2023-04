Vermilion

Drama, Film, Drama

1h 29m 2018 English Expires in 2 weeks

A composer starts to see different colours when she plays music, realising a profound change is upon her life.

Subtitles : English Country : New Zealand Director : Dorthe Scheffmann Cast : Jennifer Ward-Lealand, Theresa Healey, Emily Campbell, Goeretti Chadwick, Peter Feeney, Fasitua Amosa, Guy Montgomery, Will Wallace Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Nudity