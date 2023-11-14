Coming Soon
White Chicks
Comedy, Film
1h 45m2004English
Disgraced FBI agents Marcus and Kevin go to bizarre lengths to catch a devious millionaire. They disguise themselves as dumb, white socialites Brittany and Tiffany Wilson, the heiresses to a hotel fortune who are under threat.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
USA
Director:
Keenen Ivory Wayans
Cast:
Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Jaime King, Frankie R. Faison, Lochlyn Munro, John Heard, Busy Philipps, Terry Crews, Brittany Daniel, Eddie Velez, Jessica Cauffiel, Anne Dudek, Rochelle Aytes, Jennifer Carpenter, Faune Chambers Watkins, John Reardon, Steven Grayhm, Drew Sidora, Casey Lee
Advice:
Mature Themes, Drug References, Sex References, Violence