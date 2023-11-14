Content may be unavailable in your location.
Coming Soon

White Chicks

Comedy, Film
1h 45m2004English

Disgraced FBI agents Marcus and Kevin go to bizarre lengths to catch a devious millionaire. They disguise themselves as dumb, white socialites Brittany and Tiffany Wilson, the heiresses to a hotel fortune who are under threat.

Available in 4 days
14 Nov at 11:25am
Subtitles:
English
Country:
USA
Director:
Keenen Ivory Wayans
Cast:
Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Jaime King, Frankie R. Faison, Lochlyn Munro, John Heard, Busy Philipps, Terry Crews, Brittany Daniel, Eddie Velez, Jessica Cauffiel, Anne Dudek, Rochelle Aytes, Jennifer Carpenter, Faune Chambers Watkins, John Reardon, Steven Grayhm, Drew Sidora, Casey Lee
Advice:
Mature Themes, Drug References, Sex References, Violence
