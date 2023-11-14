Coming Soon

White Chicks

Comedy, Film

1h 45m 2004 English

Disgraced FBI agents Marcus and Kevin go to bizarre lengths to catch a devious millionaire. They disguise themselves as dumb, white socialites Brittany and Tiffany Wilson, the heiresses to a hotel fortune who are under threat.

Available in 4 days 14 Nov at 11:25am

Subtitles : English Country : USA Director : Keenen Ivory Wayans Cast : Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Jaime King, Frankie R. Faison, Lochlyn Munro, John Heard, Busy Philipps, Terry Crews, Brittany Daniel, Eddie Velez, Jessica Cauffiel, Anne Dudek, Rochelle Aytes, Jennifer Carpenter, Faune Chambers Watkins, John Reardon, Steven Grayhm, Drew Sidora, Casey Lee Advice : Mature Themes, Drug References, Sex References, Violence