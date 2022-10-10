Available Soon
Woven Threads Stories From Within: Olive
Documentary, Factual, Science & Technology
6m2021English
Available in 1 week
Watch from 7:30am on Monday 10 October
At the age of nine, Olive begins to have negative thoughts, but she hides them until she is eleven-and-a-half. After much school refusal, multiple psychologists, and several schools, Olive is admitted to a youth mental health unit for six weeks.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Director:
Michi Marosszeky
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts