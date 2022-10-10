Available Soon

Woven Threads Stories From Within: Olive

Documentary, Factual, Science & Technology

6m 2021 English

At the age of nine, Olive begins to have negative thoughts, but she hides them until she is eleven-and-a-half. After much school refusal, multiple psychologists, and several schools, Olive is admitted to a youth mental health unit for six weeks.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Director : Michi Marosszeky Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts