Woven Threads Stories From Within: Farmer Pete

Documentary, Factual, Science & Technology

6m 2021 English

Pete has always wanted to be a farmer and was prepared for most aspects of the job, but not the stress that accompanied the longest drought in history.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Director : Michi Marosszeky Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts