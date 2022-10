Available Soon

Woven Threads Stories From Within: Jett

Documentary, Factual, Science & Technology

6m 2021 English

When Jett was young, he was bullied for having female friends, and for his interests in dance and performance. It is not until Jett is older that he realises it hurts because he is gay.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Director : Michi Marosszeky Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts