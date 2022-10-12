Available Soon

Woven Threads Stories From Within: Keenan

Documentary, Factual, Science & Technology

6m 2021 English

Available in 1 week Watch from 8:00am on Wednesday 12 October

Keenan lost his parents as a young child and was separated from his brothers, lived on the streets, and spent time in juvenile detention. He manages to turn his life around after meeting a girl.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Director : Michi Marosszeky Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Drug references and/or drug use