Woven Threads Stories From Within: Keenan
Documentary, Factual, Science & Technology
6m2021English
Keenan lost his parents as a young child and was separated from his brothers, lived on the streets, and spent time in juvenile detention. He manages to turn his life around after meeting a girl.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Director:
Michi Marosszeky
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Drug references and/or drug use