Hunter Page-Lochard
At 25, Hunter Page-Lochard has already had a stellar career. Best known for his role Koen West in the science fiction drama ‘Cleverman’, Hunter has also starred in ‘Wentworth’ and has appeared in the films ‘The Sapphires’ and ‘Bran Nue Dae’. Karla Grant sits down to chat with Hunter about his life and career, how he gets his inspiration for his roles and what’s coming up next for this very talented young actor.