Living Black: Season 26 Episode 11
Hunter Page-Lochard

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
26mExpires in 2 months
Play
Hunter Page-Lochard
25m

At 25, Hunter Page-Lochard has already had a stellar career. Best known for his role Koen West in the science fiction drama ‘Cleverman’, Hunter has also starred in ‘Wentworth’ and has appeared in the films ‘The Sapphires’ and ‘Bran Nue Dae’. Karla Grant sits down to chat with Hunter about his life and career, how he gets his inspiration for his roles and what’s coming up next for this very talented young actor.

All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS