The name Percy Hobson may not be familiar to some. In 1962, the shy lad from Bourke in north-west NSW, became the first Aboriginal athlete to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. The high jump hero leapt his way into the hearts of his hometown and the nation. His story is not without its ups and downs from record breaking jumps to combatting racism. Kris Flanders caught up with Percy Hobson for this remarkable and well overdue telling of this story.